InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Up 137,900.0% in February

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 137,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ICLD opened at $0.01 on Friday. InterCloud Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About InterCloud Systems
Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.