InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Up 137,900.0% in February

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 137,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICLD opened at $0.01 on Friday. InterCloud Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

