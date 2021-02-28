International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 88.2% in February

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILAL opened at $1.54 on Friday. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

In other International Land Alliance news, CFO Jason Sunstein acquired 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.38.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

