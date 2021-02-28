International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Financial Survey

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get International Money Express alerts:

This table compares International Money Express and Rightscorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.75 $19.61 million $0.82 17.96 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Money Express beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.