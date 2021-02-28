Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is NS Partners Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.14.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

