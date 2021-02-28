Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 960.0% in February

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DBV stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $25.00.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

