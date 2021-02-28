Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 960.0% in February

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
DBV stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $25.00.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
