Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PSL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $94.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

