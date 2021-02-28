Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 1,073.3% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PXI opened at $24.71 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.