Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PIO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.