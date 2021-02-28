Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 28th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
