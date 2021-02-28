Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 28th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

