Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PSCU opened at $61.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $61.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

