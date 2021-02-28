Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (ASMB, CWT, DCI, EB, EDIT, EXLS, HNORY, IRTC, JNCE, MA)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 28th:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

