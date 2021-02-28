Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (ASMB, CWT, DCI, EB, EDIT, EXLS, HNORY, IRTC, JNCE, MA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 28th:
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
