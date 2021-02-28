Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (ASMB, CWT, DCI, EB, EDIT, EXLS, HNORY, IRTC, JNCE, MA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 28th:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Get Assembly Biosciences Inc alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.