ION Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $222,525.09 and approximately $374.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00288343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00081226 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,538,782 coins and its circulating supply is 13,638,782 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

