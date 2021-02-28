IOST (IOST) Price Down 35.5% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. IOST has a total market cap of $538.11 million and approximately $421.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00740434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039081 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

