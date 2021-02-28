IOTA Price Down 14% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $105.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00067815 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

