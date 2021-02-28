IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $200.92 million and $25.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.59 or 0.00759468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00028929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00041348 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

