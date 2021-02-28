Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.43). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 2,533,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,912. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

