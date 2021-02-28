IQ.cash (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $208,849.27 and $84,510.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

