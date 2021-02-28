iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of iRobot worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 743.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iRobot by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

