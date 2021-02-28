Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 3,139,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.