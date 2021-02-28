iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the January 28th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 164,646 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 167,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

