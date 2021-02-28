iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 873.4% from the January 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

