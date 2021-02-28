iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $134,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.09 and a 200-day moving average of $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

