iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

