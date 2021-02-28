iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of JKI stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $179.41.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

