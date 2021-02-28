iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,262,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,358 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

