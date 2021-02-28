iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 210,453 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $95.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07.

