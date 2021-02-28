iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

