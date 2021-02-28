iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

