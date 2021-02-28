ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Danske lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ISS A/S stock remained flat at $$9.33 during midday trading on Friday. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

