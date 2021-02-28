Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Cap of $36,749.04

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 182.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $36,749.04 and $37.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00473442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00074222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00468152 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194621 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars.

