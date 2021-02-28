IXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $208.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. IXT has a total market capitalization of $811,884.91 and $208.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IXT has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One IXT token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IXT

IXT (IXT) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Token Trading

