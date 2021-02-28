IZE (IZE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,467.00

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One IZE token can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. IZE has a market capitalization of $297.60 million and approximately $7,467.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IZE has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00473442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00074222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00468152 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194621 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.