Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $766,042.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00487016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00193595 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

