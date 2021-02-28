Jarvis+ Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $428,694.86 and approximately $168,654.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

