JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.66, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

