Jetcoin Trading Down 76.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $113,022.08 and $84,616.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 76.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

