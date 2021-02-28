Jobchain (JOB) Price Up 58.2% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.55 million and $153,365.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.70 or 0.00784584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,159,116,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars.

