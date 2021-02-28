Joint Ventures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,861.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $28,760.53 and approximately $7,861.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00784859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

