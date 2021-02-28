JulSwap Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $64.31 million and $10.32 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.