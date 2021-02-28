JUST (JST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.69 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $100.69 million and approximately $147.60 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00465213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00199314 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

