JustBet Trading Up 25.1% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $362,172.32 and $17.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00473289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00074072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00471887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00193779 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

