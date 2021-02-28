Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Hits $9.35

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00020085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00490434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00073256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00470641 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00193866 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

