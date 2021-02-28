Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Trading 23.8% Lower This Week

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $361,598.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00019673 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.38 or 0.00470756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00076646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00454991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00201164 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

