Karbo (KRB) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $857.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.10 or 0.00470957 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,952,186 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.