KARMA Trading 284.3% Higher This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 481.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. KARMA has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $69.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 284.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003990 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000138 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00089664 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

