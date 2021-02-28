Kava.io Price Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $186.93 million and approximately $47.67 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00007226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00079025 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,240,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

