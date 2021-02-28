Kcash (KCASH) Hits Market Cap of $8.63 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Kcash has a market cap of $8.63 million and $1.72 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Token Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
