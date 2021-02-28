Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $241.66 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $5.36 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for about $241.66 or 0.00519269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00490434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00073256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00470641 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00193866 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.