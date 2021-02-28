Keep3rV1 Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $232.51 or 0.00520260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.38 or 0.00470756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00076646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00454991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00201164 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

