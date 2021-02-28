KeeperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.29 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.29 million and $5.99 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $364.71 or 0.00836123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00455462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00073790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.88 or 0.00469704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00206439 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

